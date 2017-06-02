President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager says he’d be willing to join the White House staff if “the right role is there”.

“The reason that the president is frustrated”, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer, “is because there’s a perpetuation of false narratives, a use of unnamed sources over and over again, about things that are happening that don’t ultimately happen and I think that is troubling”.

A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe“.

Comey is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation during last year’s presidential election.

Trump raised the issue again Wednesday, writing that Democrats had “excoriated (former campaign adviser) Carter Page about Russian Federation, don’t want him to testify”.

It’s possible that in the future, there will be fewer press briefings led by White House communications staff, and instead there will be more press conferences with President Trump himself. But Mr. McGahn is not perceived as a peer by Mr. Trump, unlike Mr. Kasowitz, whom the president respects for building a successful business.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possibly that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.

To confirm the news, Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox: “What I will say is that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President’s worldwide trip”.

Many have wondered if that shake up will mean Spicer’s ouster as well, as Trump has complained publicly that his spokespeople aren’t accurately representing him.

Trump may be having a hard time recruiting people to work for him. But according to most of these amateur cryptologists, it was nothing so prosaic; they preferred to suggest it was some kind of coded reference. He urged his followers to figure out the “true meaning” of “covfefe“.

As reports swirl that Trump is planning a further shakeup of the White House communications team following the resignation of comms director Mike Dubke, the short briefings could be a sign that Spicer is next on the way out.

It isn’t the White House press corps that deserves answers about Kushner’s behavior and what, if any, connection there is between Russian hacking of the election and the Trump team; it’s the people who elected him to office.

Of course, there is some indication that Pence was aware of the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians, and has participated in the on-going cover-up by the Trump administration.

Trump has privately pinned some of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.