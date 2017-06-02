White House: Trump Won’t Move Embassy To Jerusalem For Now

Pollster Smith Research measured the answers of 500 adult Israeli Jews and found that Trump will have to work hard to persuade nearly half of the country’s population that he has their interests at heart.

One politician put it more bluntly.

Trump intends to visit the Western Wall too, something past presidents have not done because of the political sensitivities. It would’ve been a dramatic background for a speech, but the location itself was puzzling. It further stoked speculation about Israel’s involvement in the controversy. And the ancient palace is a hard place to reach, lacking the facilities to easily host a presidential speech with hundreds of attendees. “It just seems like this could agitate so many more problems than it could relieve”. Israeli politicians are unsure what Trump’s message will be.

How can Trump expect to satisfy a Palestinian demand that the “right of return” be granted to the descendants of Palestinians who once lived in Israel?

The letter, which was presented to the president days before his scheduled visit to the Middle East, was an initiative of the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI), an informal network of Christian leaders representing some 60 million Christians in America.

“Something will go wrong”.

“It may cause small damage or a local one but not a disaster”, he said.

Michael Oren – Israel’s former ambassador to the USA – said he wouldn’t talk about the latest intelligence issues, but agreed that both world powers remain closely aligned.

Back in March, Vice President Mike Pence told the AIPAC conference that President Trump was “seriously considering” moving the embassy to Jerusalem. “He’s coming here to strengthen our great alliance”. Israel has looked to Trump as a close ally but there has been growing apprehension over his unpredictability.

Donald Trump will not “provoke” the Palestinians by moving the United States embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the divided city of Jerusalem, according to a White House official.

“Like [former President Harry] Truman, Mr. Trump must contend with well-entrenched anti-Israel bureaucrats at the State Department who will try to use their positions to make moving the embassy hard”.

“It would make Netanyahu happy”, he said. Instead, the president will be accompanied by the rabbi of the Western Wall.

So why is everyone nervous?

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the two leaders had spoken for about 20 minutes on Tuesday, but would only say that the discussion dealt exclusively with the upcoming visit. That policy, that “the Western Wall is in Jerusalem“, hasn’t changed, a State Department official said following Haley’s comments. Israel was looking for a definitive statement that the Western Wall is in Israel.

“I get the sense that there are certain questions indeed”, said Michael Oren, a deputy government minister involved in visit preparations, addressing the question of jitters on the Palestinian issue.

Donald Trump began his maiden global trip as US president Friday, leaving the White House awash in a slew of controversies that has some politicians invoking comparisons to the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon. Israel annexed both territories decades ago and considers them officially part of the country. Trump is to visit the site by himself. “Trump has not come out and said that settlements are an obstacle to peace; he has not called for a settlement freeze”. “We have a peace agenda which is clearly defined, nationally symbolic, regionally accepted, and globally endorsed”.

“We are equipped with a peace vision”, Zomlot explained.