Who The Fuck Is Governing BC Right Now?

In a brief statement Monday, Premier Christy Clark warned the agreement could have “far-reaching consequences” for B.C. adding she would have more to say today.

Clark announced Tuesday she intends to stay on as premier, despite a deal between the NDP and the B.C. Green Party giving the NDP support of a majority of MLAs in the B.C. Legislature.

Guichon can only negotiate with one political leader at a time and she is now working with Clark, who has the right to test the confidence of the house.

It will then be up to the NDP and Green MLAs to vote down the government when the legislature is recalled, which Clark said she meant to do “in very short order”.

“We can have a stable minority government for four years with the support of B.C. Green MLAs on confidence and supply matters”, said Weaver.

The agreement also says that the NDP would not request a dissolution of the legislature, except following the defeat of a motion of confidence, and that the Greens would neither move nor vote non-confidence against the NDP in the next four years.

“This issue of Kinder Morgan is one that was critical to us and I think you’ll see that reflected in tomorrow’s announcement”, Weaver told a news conference with NDP leader John Horgan on Monday.

“The question will be, does she do the elegant thing, which would be to resign and let John Horgan and the NDP form the government … or does she attempt to go it alone”.

He said he isn’t looking to get directly invovled with the government, but may work on organizing local Greens before the next election.

Asked if her resignation as inevitable, Clark said she would follow constitutional convention and wait for the lieutenant-governor’s decision.

“We are optimistic that the value of our communities, our people and the work that we do will be understood and appreciated by our government and that informed and collaborative conversations will take place”, she said.

“I’m very excited”, Giesbrecht said.

“It’s a destabilizing event for investor confidence in Canada generally, and we’ve been struggling with that”.

The parties said Tuesday they would use “every tool available” to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, and would refer the Site C hydroelectric dam to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability.

While acknowledging that goal, Horgan said he would be focusing on investing in and revitalizing the forestry sector and was “committed to making sure that rural British Columbia is represented in our government”.

Richard Truscott, vice-president of Alberta and B.C. for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says while the parties have made some good proposals, several will be a burden to business.

The last minority government in B.C. was formed when W.A.C. Bennett and his Social Credit Party won 19 seats in 1952. “They have rights and title as a result of the Tsilhqot’in decision, Mr. Trudeau knows that and, as Mr. Weaver said, we had an expectation that Mr. Trudeau was going to respect that”, Horgan said.

Weaver supports a proportional system of elections that would give smaller parties more power and Horgan said he does too.