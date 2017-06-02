Why Apple Could Be to Blame for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Potential great news coming for Nintendo Switch owners as chances are that a Pokemon game could be coming to Nintendo’s latest console fairly soon. At the time of its launch a year ago it was one of the most interesting exclusive releases for Wii U. And even though it was a good game, we pointed out in our review that the title could be improved through the inclusion of more characters and stages. Rumor has it that Apple is now manufacturing ramp-up on the upcoming iPhone 8, a project that said to be part of Nintendo’s constrains.

The challenge for Nintendo and other firms fighting for parts to build smartphones, game consoles, and other gadgets is shortages of major components such as NAND flash memory chips to store data, LCD screens, and tiny vibration motors used in the Switch controllers for tactile feedback.

Toshiba cited big demand from smartphone makers, like Apple.

However, it will not be surprising to have its rivals offer better terms as well as bigger orders from the likes of Apple. With many consumers happily paying well over MSRP for bundles with stuff they don’t want or via scalpers, I think a modest price increase to improve availability would be welcome by most gamers.

On its first month of release, over 2.74 million units of Nintendo Switch were sold worldwide and it surpassed Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima’s estimates. The company allegedly aims to produce around 18 million units, which could stock up supplies until March 2018.

Given the moderate success for Capcom’s new fighting game release of Street Fighter XXX last week, and the fact that the Wii U version of the game managed to break into the top 10 games sold in March 2016, it wouldn’t be completely ridiculous to see the Pokemon Company porting the game over.