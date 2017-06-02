Why Cavaliers-Warriors NBA final three-match should be epic

But the Cavaliers hurt themselves with 20 turnovers, tying an National Basketball Association record for a playoff or Finals game.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1.

The Warriors are 12-0 in these playoffs, becoming the first National Basketball Association team to accomplish the feat, and the Cavaliers are 12-1.

Their current 13-game win streak is tied for the longest in National Basketball Association postseason history. Durant also frees Curry from the constant blitzes the Cavs have thrown his way in the past two Finals. “So like driving this big bus back to Paramount, California, trying to turn the antenna in this auto, driving through the mountains, just to listen to the game”.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The mercurial Draymond Green has to keep his emotions in check because he presents a matchup nightmare for the Cavaliers. “I mean previous year, right from Game 1 against Houston he was injured and fighting an uphill battle”.

Kevin Love grabbed 21 rebounds and scored 15 points, while Tristan Thompson was held scoreless and to four boards.

How rare is it for the same two teams to meet three years in a row with a championship on the line?

Golden State repeatedly got whatever it wanted in transition, with Durant twice simply dribbling down the middle of the court and throwing down an uncontested dunk without any of the five Cavaliers on the court attempting to slow him down.

In 2015, James carried the Cavaliers on his back when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love went down with injuries.

Lately, Curry and Durant have engaged in intense shooting competitions to stay sharp and have a little fun at the same time as the Warriors wait once more.

The Warriors are a powerhouse, but the Cavs are 12-1 in the playoffs and give themselves a shot no matter who else does.

Stephen Curry has 12 points for the Warriors. He’s now 1-7 in Game 1 and 0-6 on the road. “So we’ll see. It worked pretty well in Game 4 of last series“.

For now, though, don’t judge fans too harshly for not spending more to see these NBA Finals in person.

“What happened in the past in my mind doesn’t really count now unless we go out and finish the deal”, he said.

Kerr shot 51.5 percent on threes that season but he smartly drifted inside the key as the Jazz doubled Jordan, who’d hit a Game 1 victor over Bryon Russell.

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee, saying he would “smack” McGee after the Warriors big man reacted to yet more mockery. It’s only happened once in each of the other major North American professional sports – and the last instance was more than half a century ago, when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens battled for the Stanley Cup from 1954-1956.

The 2015-16 coach of the year took an indefinite leave of absence during the middle of the first round to find a remedy for the migraines and nausea he has experienced stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago.

This will be star-studded affair with Golden State’s Kevin Durant joining the mix as one of seven 2016 All-Stars in the series.