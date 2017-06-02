Why Lebanon Is Attempting to Ban Wonder Woman

The move was reportedly started by the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel in Lebanon, which pointed-out that screening the film in the country would violate the law.

Unlike Batman versus Superman and Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman appears to buck the trend of highly anticipated DC universe movies which fail to live up to the hype after their release. Joining the likes of actress Natalie Portman and supermodel Bar Rafaeli, Gadot has taken the world by storm.

Tensions have been rising between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israelis reportedly bombing several Hezbollah targets in Syria in recent months. “And I totally support the movies that do have an R-rating, but in this case I was very aware that little girls were going to want to see the film, and I was very protective of that”, Jenkins said to CinemaBlend.

As the director of “Wonder Woman“, Jenkins is creating new worlds for women both onscreen and off. But it’s also the latest attempt to jump-start the DCEU, which has been struggling – in critical terms, at least – since 2013’s Man of Steel, and floundered particularly badly a year ago with maulings for both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad.

“Ever since Christopher Nolan’s last great Batman film, 2008’s “The Dark Knight“, DC has been in a pretty brutal big-screen slump”, Nashawaty wrote.

On her Facebook page, Gadot had praised Israel’s military during the 2014 Gaza-Israel war, sending prayers to soldiers “who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas“. We shall overcome! Shabbat Shalom! She is completely in charge of her own sexual journey, one that culminates in the film with her (spoiler alert) spending the night with Steve. It also attracted 15,786 comments, many of them negative, some abusively so.

The first batch of reviews for “Wonder Woman” are in and mostly positive. The film was shown in Lebanese cinemas, however.

While the scope and scale of Wonder Woman is impressive, it’s the largely female cast of Amazonian warriors led by Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, and its implications that inspired the cast – and to be honest, made me tear up a bit during the featurette too. Crowned Miss Israel, she went on to serve the mandatory two-year military service in Israel, before starting her acting career.

If she continues to hold up with a 97%, she is tied with The Incredibles. In his Chicago Tribune review, he said, “Gadot, who can hold a goddess-like warrior gaze like nobody’s business, leads the way, and Jenkins’ picture is serious fun guided by a honest belief in the superheroine created in 1941 by William Moulton Marston (…) For the first time in a long time, I came out of a DC comic book movie feeling ready for a sequel”.