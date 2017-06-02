Why RCom profit loss did not affect Anil Ambani’s wealth

Ambani said that this will take care of 60% of the total debt while the company will continue to make efforts to deleverage its balance sheet by looking at “strategic” sale for its global business.

“Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Reliance Communications Limited’s Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to “CCC” from ‘B+'”, the agency said.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded RCom further into junk territory, and warned of a potential default, days after rival Moody’s Investors Service had also slashed its ratings. The financial services arm of the conglomerate Reliance Capital Ltd. made the biggest addition to Reliance Group’s net worth, along with Reliance Power Ltd.

The company is in discussions with Chinese lenders about a waiver on interest payments on loans of about US$1 billion until September, according to people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorised to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

“We believe that weakening cash generation from its core wireless business may hamper the plan to demerge its wireless business into a 50:50 joint venture and sell 51 per cent of its tower business Reliance Infratel”.

“The rating action reflects Fitch’s assessment that short-term liquidity has deteriorated to a position where credit risk is very high”, it said.

Fitch considers that Rcom’s business model is “compromised in the highly price-competitive market” due to the high level of debt and loss of market share to competitors with greater resources.

RCom has over Rs 44,000 crore in debt and reported a net loss of Rs 948 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Fitch has also downgraded the rating on Rcom’s Dollars 300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to “CCC/RR4” from “B+/RR4”.

RCom’s problems sky rocketed when rating agencies downgraded them because of its debts.

Battered by concerns over its debt burden, Ambani said that RComm plans to complete deals to sell part of its wireless and tower business by September 2017, three months before a deadline set by its lenders.

Just days after Fitch downgraded Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) saying loan default is a “real possibility”, lenders will meet on Friday to discuss restructuring proposals for the debt-ridden firm.

