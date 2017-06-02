White House press members asked the question that has been plaguing the internet all Wednesday: What does “covfefe” mean?

“Our job, we are focused on the president’s agenda and all, going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel Marc Kasowitz“.

“There would be no reason for Kushner, in December”, he added, “weeks after the election to need to set up a back channel to Russian Federation, had there been one during the campaign”.

Kushner is now under FBI scrutiny as it investigates meetings he had with Russian officials during the transition period following the November election, though it does not mean he is the target of the investigation.

The Indian American envoy’s defense of Kushner, 36, came after the American media reported last week that he discussed possibly opening a secret “back-channel” between Russia and Trump’s presidential transition team in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak last December.

Even as the Russian connection now touches the Trump family and Kushner’s meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak for the objective of establishing backchannel communications, the smoking gun is still just that, with nothing substantial about the content of the meeting.

According to administration officials, the president plans to bring in new aides to the White House, adding experienced political professionals including Trump’s former campaign manager.

Commenting on the White House’s less-than-strategic handling of all matters Russian Federation, another ally remarked, “These guys don’t play chess”.

The president seems uninterested in the impact that Russian Federation had on the 2016 election, portraying investigations surrounding such as efforts to discredit his election as president.

The Trump White House has announced nominees for just 117 of the 559 positions requiring Senate confirmation.

CNN’s Gloria Borger reports the president was already “in a pretty glum mood” when he set out for a multi-day blitz through Europe and the Middle East.

A senior administration official said Kushner was keeping his head down and focusing on work after the foreign trip.

“I think the president’s comments on this, that he will be making a decision in the next few days, stand”, Spicer said.

Trump also has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

But he declined to say whether he’s been contacted by Trump or anyone else about a return engagement.

Dubke’s departure may be a harbinger of a major shakeup in the Trump administration.

“That is not a sourcing chain in which I would put a great deal of confidence”, Morell said in the interview of reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times.