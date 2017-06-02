In a speech in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 1, Trump said he was following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign. He made the announcement yesterday.

While China needs EU technical know-how to fight the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change.

At an election campaign event in York, he said: “Given the chance to present a united front from our worldwide partners she (Mrs May) has instead opted for silence and once again subservience to Donald Trump“.

“But other major players including the European Union, China and India have reiterated their willingness to step up efforts in the face of the USA change of heart over the landmark deal”, it said. “There is no great need to consider pulling out but in the long term we need to keep an eye on the cost of the energy in Australia”.

“But in this case, the one with the greatest capacity to ensure justice is served is in fact becoming the bully”, he said.

Needless to say, this did not go down well with the public, business moguls and world leaders alike, with many coming out to condemn the move. “Rather than wait until the storm destroys the infrastructure, let us decide to put things in place”, she said.

“While the United States decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dozens of CEOs spoke out against Trump leaving the Paris agreement before and after he announced his decision Thursday.

“I refuse to accept the premise that the United States or the world is better off when we refuse to lead or even join the struggle against this global threat”, he said. President George W Bush provoked similar anger from European allies when he decided not to implement the 1997 Kyoto climate change treaty, which was ratified by 140 nations.

The accord, signed in 2015 by almost 200 parties and ratified by 148, seeks to hold the increase in the global average temperature to less than 2 degrees above pre-Industrial Revolution levels, and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees via voluntary national targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic worldwide agreement after months of teasing the action. A portal created at the Paris conference to record the efforts of non-state actors contains 12,500 commitments from over 2,500 cities, 2,100 companies and 450 investors, many of them American.

Koichi Yamamoto, Japan’s environment minister said he was “deeply disappointed by president Trump’s decision to turn his back on the hard-won wisdom of humanity”.

Still, Bush made the broad and public case for USA leadership in worldwide cooperation, even as his policies in Iraq and Afghanistan frayed some American alliances.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination previous year, said: “At this moment, when climate change is already causing devastating harm around the world, we do not have the moral right to turn our backs on efforts to preserve this planet for future generations”. The perceived “unfairness” Trump alludes to stems not from an internationally prescribed target-the Paris Agreement contains none-but a “nationally determined” contribution chosen by the previous United States administration of its own volition.

“We note the United States’ decision with regret”, they said, describing the carbon-curbing accord as “a vital tool for our planet, our societies and our economies”.