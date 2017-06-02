Winter’s Coming: Watch the New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

The official Game of Thrones trailer released on Wednesday and since then the GOT fans can’t keep their calm. Now, Cersei Lannister sits upon the Iron Throne that once belonged to her husband and her children.

That’s not because winter is coming-it’s because this new trailer is our first in-depth look at footage from the upcoming season, and the results are freaking epic. Season 7 has more dramatic Stark reunions in store and a long-awaited meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

The preview has Cersei, (actress Lena Headey) warning of “enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies in the south, enemies in the north”.

A new trailer for “Game of Thrones” season 7 shows Daenerys and many more characters involved in the great war. (Someone will surely make a video with that theme over the trailer.) King’s Landing might be stuck in the middle with her kingdom and troops, but she’s ready for a fight.

We had to wait a few extra months, but the seventh season of Game of Thrones is finally near.

Of course that’s not going to matter once the Night King and his army of the dead lay waste to the Seven Kingdoms. “S-t gets REAL… I’d start preparing yourselves now…” This season will be shorter than the previous six, with only seven episodes, and the cast have spoken recently about the fact it will have a much faster pace. “We are the last Lannisters, the last ones who count”. And, as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) promises in the extended clip, the climactic war for the Iron Throne we’ve been building towards all these seasons has begun.