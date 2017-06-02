Wisconsin Corn Mill Explosion Leaves At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured

Five people were air-lifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life. About a dozen others have been injured. The bad news was that two of those who work nights were in comas Thursday afternoon.

A fund has been set up at the National Exchange Bank of Cambria. “Didion Milling has been in the Cambria community for over 30 years, and it has been a really good source for family corn farmers”, he says.

Photos from the scene show that at least one building has collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Superintendent Timothy Raymond says early childhood through 12th grade is housed in one building about an eighth of a mile from the plant. He says the district chose to shut down Thursday as a precaution in case the fire wasn’t completely extinguished. “Several of our team members are involved in this community”, said the company’s president, Riley Didion. Raymond, the schools superintendent, said his district plans to have counselors on hand when students return Friday.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown Thursday afternoon, according to company officials, and is being investigated.

Power went out around the village late Wednesday night and fire crews are warning people to stay away from Highway 146. Two workers were treated and released. Two med flight and two Flight for Life helicopters were called.

An explosion and a subsequent fire at the Didion Milling corn processing plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, late Wednesday has left at least two people dead and 13 others injured, local authorities said.

“The safety and security of our employees is our top priority”, Didion Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark said in a news release.

“We’re always cooking for them, and they’re always sending us new customers”, Erikson said. A review of online OSHA records shows the plant was cited in January 2011 for exposing its workers to dust explosion hazards. Company officials haven’t returned messages seeking comment from The Associated Press. The agency has six months to complete its work.

Despite Didion’s history of environmental violations, the state helped the company win $5.6 million in stimulus funding to expand its milling and ethanol facilities, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has reported.