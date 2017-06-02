Wisma Putra confirms no Malaysians involved in Resort World Manila attack

A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino.

The suspect was found dead early on Friday, having apparently committed suicide, and gambling chips were also recovered. Resorts World Manila is located essentially across the street from the airport.

Most Manila casinos and hotels have metal detectors at their entrances and they also typically check vehicles before allowing them access.

The billionaire owner of the City of Dreams casino resort in Manila will increase security at his complex, he said on Friday, following the deaths of at least 36 people at the nearby Resorts World Manila.

Dozens of other people were injured in a stampede as people rushed to leave Resorts World Manila, which is across a road from the Philippines’ main worldwide airport, after the man fired what police chief Ronald dela Rosa said was an M4 assault rifle and set alight parts of a gaming room about midnight.

SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist incidents, sent out a tweet saying the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering from smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures but none had gunshot wounds.

The man then proceeded to ransack a room and stole gaming chips, Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said. Albayalde separately said in local TV interview that there could be more casualties, as authorities conduct search and rescue operations inside the casino.

The Philippines have been troubled by terrorism lately, as government forces are battling ISIS-affiliated soldiers for control of the city of Marawi, a mostly Muslim city on the southern island of Mindanao.

Dela Rosa said the gunman only fired at a television screen and did not take aim at any people.

The unnamed man started firing shots and set a table on fire in the gaming area of Resorts World Manila in the early hours of Friday. It was not clear how the gunman smuggled gasoline and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but the assailant did not fire at people he encountered. “He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline”, dela Rosa said.

Hundreds of people fled in panic as fire and plumes of smoke rose from the Resorts World Manila.

A South Korean foreign ministry official said one South Korean died at the casino after the unidentified person was evacuated.

Shortly after the incident began, the US State Department warned American citizens to avoid the area and to let family and friends know they were safe. “The safety of citizens and the security of communities are our primordial concerns, and we hope to seek everybody’s cooperation to achieve a peaceful and fear-free environment”, Abella said. “I could not carry her”.

A DZMM radio reporter on the scene said she saw two ambulances ferrying two people away, one with a bandage on the leg and another in wheelchair.