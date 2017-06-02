Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy

Rajeev Shukla further reiterated that they would not go ahead with the proposed bilateral series against Pakistan until they get the Indian government’s approval.

Hazlewood took three wickets in four balls to wrap up the innings with an over to spare. All the effort goes in vain.

Bangladesh come into the Champions Trophy bolstered by warm-up wins over New Zealand and Ireland in Dublin this month.

– No side has made it out of the group stage in each edition of the tournament, of the eight nations to play in all seven previous editions Australia have the best strike rate of making it to the knock out stage (6/7 times).

Australia captain Steve Smith has said that it is unlikely all four members of the pace quartet will be selected for their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on Friday.

Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants. The eight-nation Champions Trophy starts today and Google is celebrating it with an interactive doodle where you can also play the game of cricket.

England and Bangladesh will look for a return to form from their top-order batsmen when they launch the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday.

Placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh and England, the reigning World Cup champions face the hard task of adjusting fast to the demands of the 50-over version of the game and to the conditions in England as they try to win the Trophy for a record third time.

India is clubbed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B.

“The demographics of the city mean the games coming up simply aren’t just being staged in Birmingham – they mean something to many thousands of Brummies”. “We have the experience of handling it”, said Snowball.

Julian, heading up Fox Sports’ coverage, said the tournament would be a great precursor to the battle for the little urn, which begins Down Under in November.

“But we need to start well”.

India registered two convincing wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two warm-up matches leading up to the tournament.

And if this tournament doesn’t work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup “and after that, we’ll see”.

“The first game is at Edgbaston. that can normally seam around a bit and I think that will suit our quick bowlers and we have got wicket-takers”.

However, the eternal chokers tag is something that would always be an issue for the Proteas considering their dismal record at ICC events.

Back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.