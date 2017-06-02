Woman spent bank robbery money on crab legs, weekend BBQ

Livonia police said Chloe Adams walked into the Citizens Bank Saturday morning at 28999 Five Mile Road. According to police, she handed over a note to the teller demanding money, threatening that “things would get bloody” if they didn’t comply.

Police say she entered the lobby at first, but left when she saw other people in the lobby. The next day, officers executed a search warrant at her home and found evidence linking her to the bank robbery, police said.

Following her arrest a few days later, Adams allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting she used some of the $10,000 she stole to buy crab legs for a barbecue she hosted Memorial Day weekend.

Police say Adams spent most of the money on the purchase of crab legs, hosting a weekend BBQ, Air Jordan shoes, a delinquent auto loan and a trip to Chicago.

Adams was charged Thursday with one count of bank robbery. She was given a $1 million cash or surety bond, and is scheduled to return to court June 8 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled to take place June 15.