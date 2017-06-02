‘Wonder Woman’ Director Had a Very Different Idea for ‘Thor 2’

Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven recently addressed the lack of a final tease in a conversation with Cinema Blend.

Gadot, who made her splash as Wonder Woman in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was diplomatic when asked why it took so long to see the DC character in all her celluloid glory.

Several weeks ago, Wonder Woman was tracking to open in the U.S.at around $65 million, a respectable opening that would be on par with the first Captain America and Thor movies.

This is really a movie of two parts, part one involves Diana venturing to WWI era London, an unknown land to her, which is where most of the movie’s comedy comes from, and it is very amusing, with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor delivering a lot of the comedy with his great timing and wit. Going solo, Wonder Woman joins First World War American spy Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in her quest to save civilization from the war to end all wars.

Patty Jenkins has more than the weight of the DC Universe on her shoulders.

In another clip taken at the screening, Gadot told moviegoers, “We’re so excited to be here… we feel the energy, we’re excited to be here, thank you so much for coming tonight”. Trevor’s superiors refuse to listen to his warnings, insisting that any action on their part will only disrupt the peace process, and only a mentor named Sir Patrick (David Thewlis) is willing to help his cause. I still maintain that 2013’s “Man of Steel” from DC is also a solid film, but “Wonder Woman” definitely gives fans something to be excited about for the future of the DCEU.

Not only did she love Wonder Woman as a girl, she felt empowered by her, too. The martial artist and actor, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces, not only thrills when she boldly wades into battle, but she also perfectly plays the character’s fish-out-of-water naivete about humans, whether Diana is delighting in her first ice cream cone or grieving over mankind’s nastier shortcomings.

“I’m both honoured and surprised at the position that we find ourselves in”, she says.

And then there’s the action.

“Wonder Woman” is an wonderful film, and it really says something when the first female superhero movie from either Marvel or DC is the one to finally break up the boy’s club and save the sinking ship that is the DC cinematic universe. She grows up to be a brilliant warrior, surrounded by similarly strong, fearless women, and has never even seen a man – until an American WWI pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the beach.

Jenkins had the idea for a Wonder Woman film in the works since 2004, but she says there was a lack of “confidence” in female superheroes at the time.