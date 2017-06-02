‘Wonder Woman’ looks to break the superhero mold this weekend

“I grew up watching women playing princesses or damsels in distress”.

In 1941, Wonder Woman is created by William Moulton Marston, a psychologist and writer who was crucial to the development of the polygraph.

The good news about the long-awaited “Wonder Woman” is that it’s the best of the recent set of DC films, following the tiresome “Man of Steele” (2013) and the dark “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). Gal Gadot plays her as an adult, and the adventure truly begins when a World War I spy (Chris Pine) crashes his plane in the waters just off shore.

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, was originally slated to direct a very different kind of sequel for the second Thor movie, The Dark World, that would have seen a romantic battle instead of a fight against dark elves. She always carried the mantle of being a feminist icon who could be both compassionate and the greatest fighter in comics history.

What makes “Wonder Woman” great throughout is it never tips its hand one way or the other with Diana and Trevor’s relationship. I understand everything, but I still don’t get that I’m doing this iconic character…

Something of an unknown quantity when she was first cast, the statuesque Israeli model-turned-actress Gadot is simply astonishing in the title role – bountifully projecting equal amounts of tenacity, warmth, humour and overall awesomeness.

Miguel Montoya: I hope that “Batman v. Superman” director Zach Snyder takes a page from Jenkins.

Lifelong fans of Wonder Woman, and those that fell in love with Gadot’s performance in Batman v Superman, will likely be packing theaters this weekend to see the heroine’s solo debut. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, an Atlas Entertainment/Cruel and Unusual production, Wonder Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman will open to around $95 million in the United States.

“I think it was a little daunting for the men because it was very unusual”.

She called Jenkins “the biggest cheerleader of them all”.

Wonder Woman first appeared in comics in 1941 and has been one of DC Comics’ top characters since. It was heartbreaking, but I also knew that it was good…