Wonder Woman Review: Wonder Woman DC’s Captain America :-p

So it’s a pleasure to report that “Wonder Woman” more than delivers on its promise. This DCEU origin story is set during World War I and, as the trailers for Wonder Woman indicate, this war has allowed plenty of villains to rise up and threaten humanity. It’s a film so assured in its execution you wonder why there haven’t been hundreds of cinematic adaptations of the legendary DC character already. During times of fear, darkness and pain, the shining beacon that is Wonder Woman reminds us to fight for truth, love unabashedly and protect even those who might not deserve it. Thank goodness we have her.

“I have no idea”, she told the Sun down the line from Los Angeles recently. Not only is the battle quite thrilling, but the iconic superhero literally pops off the screen as the filmmakers employ some nifty camera and lighting tricks that show Wonder Woman in full color while she’s surrounded by a sea of muted grey and blue.

In William Moulton Marston’s original comic, the setting takes place during the Second World War. “You can still delve into a real world event, without being complicated by politics that we’ve seen in other World War II films”. The company has yet to learn the lesson Marvel figured out a while back: these movies get much less interesting when the characters stop talking and start punching. Jenkins’ subtle comments on empowerment are peppered throughout the film. With her scene-stealing appearance in last year’s “Batman vs. Superman“, it was clear Gadot could ably fulfill the duties of the hero: smart, sassy, strong, and in need of no man’s aid. It felt like a great, fun, unique way to go about it.

I’m a bit more jaded and think that the ending isn’t quite as good as the rest of the film, but it’s a minor let down.

The shift in tone Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

Jenkins believes superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman, Captain America and others end up becoming the “fantasy embodiment of ourselves”.

Of course, things get a little more complicated in execution. She’ll also reprise the superhero role in Justice League one and two.

