Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins wants to direct Ryan Gosling as Superman

After all, in her earliest adventures Wonder Woman was rarely, if ever, saved by a man. Diana has trained as an unstoppable warrior in the lush, secret island paradise of Themyscira, which was given to the Amazons by Zeus.

Gadot is perfectly cast, not only for the performance she delivers but for her biographical background.

Created by psychologist William “Charles Moulton” Marston (yes, a man!), Wonder Woman was given a special mission from the start. But she discovers her true calling as a hero when she meets World War I pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

How much do you think Wonder Woman will make over the weekend? She’s lived through a lot and you can imagine that there’s probably something exceptionally attractive about these links to the past, even if they are carefully positioned behind glass. Is it because the Amazonian princess’s costume is a little too revealing for a Muslim-majority Middle Eastern country?

“I mean we have had these discussions, of course, with our partners”, said Nasser, who directs the Outreach Division of the U.N.’s Department of Public Information, which handles partnerships with celebrities and entertainment figures.

Even without Steve drooling over Diana, the rest of the movie pointedly goes out of their way to make men look very bad. While I appreciate the dark and moody way Christopher Nolan thoughtfully examined the human condition through his acclaimed “Batman” sequel, Jenkins has infused just as much thought and expressionism in her film, but with genuine hope and optimism at the core, which I personally prefer.

Wonder Woman is fun, well-paced, and brings DC its first megastar in Gal Gadot, who stepped out of the Fast and Furious franchise and into a character never before seen in a major motion picture. There’s not even a post-credit sequence. In Marston words, a super hero with “the allure of a good and lovely woman”.

A successful launch for “Wonder Woman” would help solidify Warner Bros.’ footing as it competes with Disney’s Marvel Studios.

This makes the God Killer in the movie effectively disposable for this version of Diana. But she does have a mighty shield and a “godkiller” sword. She’s kindhearted and hopeful, and she has a great sense of humor.

It wasn’t going well for a while there, was it?

In a bid to regain her freedom and that of her sisters, Hippolyta engaged in battle against their former owner, Ares, God of War.

Faith, with her psychokinetic and telepathic powers, has earned praise as a body-positive superheroine who, according to writer Amy Diegelman, is “fat [.] and not hiding”.

The special effects are “uninspiring” and the action “slightly jerky”, but Wonder Woman is still “a cut above almost all the superhero movies” of the past few summers, writes Stephanie Zacharek at Time.

“It is our sacred duty to defend the world”.

When she’s taken clothes shopping in Selfridges by Steve’s assistant Etta (Lucy Davis on cracking form), she’s as bemused by the restrictiveness of the garments as by how Edwardian mores constrict women in general. But we know that’s not the case forever.

It’s no wonder Diana aspires to fight. Amazons can die, she knows this first hand. And we agree. There’s no dearth of talented women directors who haven’t been given a chance on big-budget projects; hopefully, Jenkins’ efforts will open doors for them, too. Maybe she was just on sabbatical – everyone needs a break now and then. It’s a moment that alone is worth the price of admission – and I believe it will go on to be remembered as one of, if not the greatest moment in the history of the superhero genre. I don’t have the answer to that question.

The short answer? Hopefully. Wonder Woman in her view was tantamount to a Barbie/Playboy pinup. Where has she been? What has she seen? Irons – like Tony Stark and her uncle, Steel – begins her world-saving career as an engineer donning Steel’s powerful suit. When she emerged victorious, Hera granted her two things: that Ares would forever be her eternal prisoner and that she will one day have a daughter born of clay. Let’s face it, that’s got to be pretty infuriating – “Guys, I just cleaned up this mess!“.