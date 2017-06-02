Writer receives backlash after tweet about Japanese Indy 500 victor

Dixon however, managed to survive the crash, but the incident caused the red flag to come out bringing in the first of many caution periods in the race. As is customary, a portion of his winnings will go to his Andretti Autosport team. Frei said his father spent four years flying reconnaissance missions over Japan. I won two times there, I won two World Championships. Colacioppo told iMediaEthics by e-mail, “I don’t know how many complaints we received but we received both complaints and comments in support of Terry Frei“. By 1913, three of the top five finishers were from Europe.

“I dreamed of something like this since I was 12“, said Sato. “It was so close”.

Rookie Ed Jones took third and $536,000, Max Chilton’s fourth-place finish earned him $484,000 and 2013 victor Tony Kanaan received $438,000 for coming in fifth.

Ed Jones finished a career-best third and was followed by Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan, the highest finishers for Chip Ganassi Racing. “We avoided disaster and we almost got (win) No. 4”. Sato is 40 years old. Alonso made a strong impression on his first ever outing by leading 27 laps, and was a strong contender for victory if not for him suffering the same curse as his Formula 1 challenger. “It was job done, and the last two laps the vehicle worked beautifully”.

The two-time F1 champion eased himself into the race, playing it safe as he initially dropped back a few places inside the opening 10 laps. Obviously, you prepare for the race. “I was waiting for the moment and the last two laps, the vehicle worked beautifully”.

“I need to keep pursuing this challenge because winning the Indy 500 is not completed”. Can’t thank enough the support I’ve got.

Alonso earned $305,805 for his Indy 500 efforts, including the $50,000 bonus given to the driver named Sunoco Rookie of the Year. This was an unbelievable experience. “I really didn’t need to see those kinds of images and it was a bit too much, to be honest”. “We showed the great result today and I am very proud of it”.