Xavi: I would like to see Buffon win the Champions League

Bale has endured a hard fourth season with Real littered with injuries which have limited him to 24 starts, and when he has been fit he has struggled to replicate his form of past year and his spectacular Euro 2016 campaign with Wales.

For Juventus, victory would be the third occasion they have been crowned kings of the continent, and the first since beating Ajax in the 1996 final.

Statistically, Real Madrid are more successful when the Spaniard is preferred to Bale, who has been blighted by injuries this campaign.

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the greatest players in the history of football, not just goalkeepers.I have good memories and bad memories of when I lost against him.

The June 3 final comes two years after a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Berlin in Allegri’s opening season at the club – that was Juve’s sixth defeat in the final of the competition, a record. But it does not mean that the favourite team wins. “But we realised we were in very good form and could do something big”.

Click on this link if you want to WIN a Real Madrid and Nivea Men hamper.

Gonzalo Higuain to score – The former Real Madrid striker bagged two against Monaco in the semi-finals and can take advantage of his former side’s generosity at the back.

“I’m not 100 percent, but I’m working to be available at some capacity in the final”, Bale confirmed, via a report from AP.

Gareth Bale is still in doubt (at least from the first minute) for the Champions League final. I’d been in a lot of pain in training and have taken tablets to get through games. Real midfielder Toni Kroos (+2000) has also had a hot boot of late, with two goals in his last three La Liga starts. “I’m proud to have him as a coach now, and it’s unbelievable to be able to learn from him and to follow his advice”. They’re not going to give much away. Of course, they have players in attack which can make the difference.

In the Champions League era, which started in 1992-93, no team has ever managed to defend its title.

No wonder Buffon, aged 39, looks like he could play forever, such is the strength of the defence Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri has erected and which Barcelona’s Gerard Pique described as a “mountain” after their quarter-final loss.

The winger has experienced extreme highs and lows, with triumphs like scoring a crucial goal in the 2014 Champions League final that helped Madrid beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 offset by long periods out of the team due to injury.

“They have one called Cristiano Ronaldo, and we have already seen him score three against Atletico”.

“I’m in better shape physically than in other seasons, ” the 32-year-old Ronaldo said.