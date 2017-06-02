YouTube adds more details, and restrictions, around which videos can be monetized

With household names including AT&T and Verizon pulling out of YouTuber over their advertisements being linked to “hate” videos in March, YouTube has made a decision to take further action in order to retain remaining advertisers – but content creators are once again left unhappy.

Hate preachers, rape apologists and anti-Semites appeared in the videos matched with the adverts, leading Matt Brittin, Google’s head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa to “apologise to our partners and advertisers who might have been affected by their ads appearing on controversial content”.

Finally, YouTube announce a new course in their creator academy to give additional tips on making content appeal to “a broad range of advertisers, if that is your goal”. They outline three specific categorizes of what will result in your video becoming ineligible for monetization.

In its update Thursday to the advertising-friendly content guidelines, YouTube has added more nuanced explanations for what is disallowed.

“While it remains the case that videos that comply with our terms of service and community guidelines can remain on the platform, our advertiser-friendly content guidelines focus on what is specifically eligible for advertising”, said Ariel Bardin, VP, product management, YouTube.

Hopefully this will enable COD YouTubers to keep making a living. “We know our systems aren’t ideal, and we’re also working to further improve your ability to appeal impacted videos”, Bardin further added.

The website will also refuse to place ads next to videos using “gratuitously disrespectful language that shames or insults an individual or group”.

Considering how many gamers make their living on YouTube, such as PopularMMOs, DanTDM, and Markiplier – which account for over 50 million subscribers between them and millions of dollars in revenue – unless YouTube clarifies what counts as “hateful”, “incendiary” and “demeaning”, they could all, as well as the other thousands of game-related content creators out there, find their videos de-monetized.

“Context around many words is incredibly important and needs to be addressed”, the user wrote.

They state that your video can’t be monetized if it contains the following…

The ad-friendly guidelines, previously just a few bullet points, are now listed in their own section of YouTube’s virtual help desk. “We also need to meet our commitment to our advertisers by ensuring their ads only appear against the content they think is suitable for their brands”. Well, after the June 1st update, we now know exactly what the criteria is to get caught between YouTube’s cross-hairs.