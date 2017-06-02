Zidane’s big decision ahead of Champions League final

Juventus will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Eighth “revenge match”: There have been eight repeat European Cup/Champions League finals, but only three teams have been able to make amends for their first defeat.

Juventus arrive to another final with the aim of getting the treble after winning their sixth straight Scudetto and after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

Italian rivals AC Milan had just won Europe’s top trophy three times in close succession and, in an era when Serie A was Europe’s undisputed top league, Juventus wanted, perhaps needed, to follow suit and dominate the continent.

Real Madrid is set as the favorite in Sports Interaction’s soccer odds. Pjaca is the only player unavailable.

When Madrid flew to Turin for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in 2003, the “Galacticos” appeared on the brink of yet another memorable conquest. He is a good friend and I am really happy he could achieve in one-and-a-half years so many titles. And although Juventus’ defence has been imperious throughout this competition, they only need to switch off for a second for Ronaldo to change the course of this final. Thus if Bale plays, and you know he wants to in his home country, it likely would be as a substitute.

“With the 4-3-3 you can play more from the sides, with two players on the wings in the front”, midfielder Toni Kroos said.

“If I did 10 good games, that was self-evident”.

– The final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries, with an expected “live” average of 160 million viewers.

Zidane had been part of two title-winning teams in his opening two years at the club, but his last three years brought only the obscure UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Ramos scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid to extend the game into extra time.

Still, at the top of their game there can be no doubting the Brazilian full-backs are absolutely elite level both defensively and going forward, while Ramos’ knack for big-game goals just gets him in ahead of the excellent Giorgio Chiellini.

Last year, he scored in regulation time and converted a penalty kick in the shootout won by Madrid, also against Atletico.

Since Zinedine Zidane took charge of Real Madrid, the team has been more functional, more cohesive and ultimately more successful.

When Cristiano Ronaldo runs onto the field at the Millennium Stadium, he’ll being trying to break new ground on some familiar territory.

It will be a attractive final, between two of the biggest teams in the world. He made mistakes during the season that gave critics reason to question him, but proved his worth in the decisive stages of both the Spanish league and the Champions League, making hard saves at key moments to keep Madrid in contention for both titles.

Juve has been consistent all tournament, while Real Madrid has been hot-and-cold – it didn’t even win its group.