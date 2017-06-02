Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 27,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rating on Thursday, October 6. As per Friday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 14 to “Overweight”.

11/03/2016 – Zumiez Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Thursday, August 13 to “Hold”. TMP’s SI was 735,800 shares in June as released by FINRA. By watching how many shares are trading hands and looking for any changes in that activity, trading opportunities can be spotted along with a deeper understanding of the reliability of other indicators on the stock. About shares traded. Novadaq Technologies Inc. It has underperformed by 41.60% the S&P500.

We can now shift our focus to some alternate company data on shares of MacroGenics, Inc. The company has market cap of $399.42 million. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by William Blair. Therefore 45% are positive. Zumiez Inc. had 49 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 5 with “Neutral”. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $29 target. The stock’s market capitalization is 324.88M. Visser Chris K. had sold 4,287 shares worth $105,675. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 4 Zumiez Inc For: May 31 Filed by: Kalen Holmes” published on June 01, 2017 as well as Marketwired.com’s news article titled: “Zumiez Inc.to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results …” with publication date: May 25, 2017. On Monday, December 12 the insider Smith Travis sold $116,536.

Zumiez Inc.is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for men and women. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. Additionally, the Company operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com and www.blue-tomato.com. Comparable sales rose 1.8%, a vast improvement over the 7.5% decrease reported during the first quarter of 2016. Its up 0.77, from 0.85 in 2016Q3. Zumiez Inc.’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 1.05.

Rick Brooks, chief executive officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “The combination of our authentic brand positioning, on-trend merchandise assortments, engaging sales experiences and advanced omni-channel capabilities contributed to first quarter comparable sales that were towards the high-end of our guidance range”. Quantitative Management Limited Com holds 72,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.01% or 3.31M shares. Wasatch Advisors invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 13,900 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company owns 9,823 shares. Norges Bank owned 0.30% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Jennison Assoc Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 12,712 shares.

Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio.

Comerica Bank & Trust holds 18,762 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.31M shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.