Zverev Powers Djokovic Off Court for Rome Title, Top 10 Debut

“He’s a legend of our sport”, Djokovic said.

Agassi is a former world No 1 and had retired in 2006 from competitive tennis.

After the Thiem match, which Djokovic said was, “probably the best tennis I have played in the last ten months”, all signs pointed toward the Serbian winning his first title since Doha in January. “So he’s going to be there”, said Djokovic. We’ll see what future bring We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us. The 20-year-old German will break into the top 10 for the first time.Zverev completely outplayed Djokovic, a 30-time Masters victor, controlling play from the back of the Foro Italico showcourt and serving impeccably to avoid facing a single break point.

“We don’t have any long-term commitment”, told the press.

The German is the youngest victor of a Masters event since Djokovic won the Miami Open in 2007, according to the ATP.

Zverev broke again in the third game of the second set and clinched the match with another break in the ninth game.

Djokovic received a code violation for an audible obscenity in the seventh game of the second set, and later double-faulted to hand Zverev match point.

Alexander Zverev blew Novak Djokovic away on the eve of the world number two’s 30th birthday away to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title with a flawless performance in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia final on Sunday.

“It’s nice to know that I can compete and play and win the biggest tournaments on tour against the biggest players on tour”, Zverev said. “So he knows players, he knows everyone that I was playing against in (the) last couple of weeks, so we talked before every match“. Djokovic’s unimpressive slate in the face of the German onslaught was 11 winners to 27 unforced errors, while Zverev was +2 in winners to unforced errors.

“I played definitely great all week up to today”.

“You’re an incredible player”.

Elina Svitolina won the women’s singles title in Rome, and also scaled to a new career-high ranking at sixth in the world. The 47-year-old Agassi will serve in a part-time role at the tournament in Paris, which begins next Sunday.

Svitolina’s 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory meant she added the Rome crown to the ones she took in Taipei, Dubai and Istanbul. Yesterday was no wind and slow and I just couldn’t find the proper rhythm, proper positioning on the court.