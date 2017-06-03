2GW wind farm proposed off Gippsland coast

Plans for an Australian-first offshore wind farm off Victoria’s south-east coast, which could provide nearly a fifth of the state’s energy, have won cautious government support.

Offshore Energy has been working with the federal government to establish the appropriate rights in order to investigate the feasibility of constructing the project.

Offshore Energy managing director Andy Evans said that offshore wind’s natural higher capacity factor and more constant generation would benefit electricity system capacity and security as Australia transitions to a more diverse energy mix.

The project would connect to existing infrastructure in the Latrobe Valley via undersea and underground transmission cables, delivering approximately 8000 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, approximately 18 per cent of Victoria’s power usage or enough to power 1.2 million homes. But if given the go-ahead it would deliver a high, consistent flow of electricity.

“You don’t have as numerous restrictions as you would have with other land-based wind resources”.

It is expected that the project’s feasibility phase will last at least three years.

Offshore Energy, meanwhile, says that it is in advanced discussions with local and worldwide investors with experience in offshore wind development and large-scale renewables investment, and has commenced a comprehensive and “sincere” stakeholder engagement process.

“There are a number of offshore developers and certainly large infrastructure investors, particularly here and overseas, that are progressing these projects”.

An extensive and positive preliminary planning and environmental study has already been undertaken by leading global engineering firm WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff.

“Donald Trump, as deluded as he is, can not stop the physics of catastrophic climate change, and can not change the economics which is now seeing fossil fuel power stations replaced with renewable energy around the world”, Wakeham said.

“But it’s important the proponents work with the local community”.

“This is a massive project”.

For its part, green group Friends of the Earth has welcomed the proposed project as a vote of confidence for the Andrews government’s yet to be legislated Victoria Renewable Energy Target (VRET).

He said that wind-power provided a “new and exciting option for Australia’s energy capacity and security” even before the cost of wind power continued to fall.

“We will work together with the Commonwealth to ensure that all of the necessary approvals are dealt with so in the end Offshore Energy can go ahead”.