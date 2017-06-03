$3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline begins service

We look back on the the fight against the pipeline during the coldest months of North Dakota winter. The pipelines have commitments for approximately 520,000 barrels of oil per day and have a capacity of approximately 570,000 barrels per day.

“Construction on the project was supposed to wrap up late previous year”, as Prairie Public Broadcasting’s Amy Sisk reported.

“The commencement of Dakota Access will finally bring lower transportation costs to North Dakota producers”, he said.

TigerSwan characterized the protests, which drew thousands of demonstrators from August 2016 to February 2017 and resulted in 761 arrests, as “an ideologically driven insurgency with a strong religious component”, and compared activists to jihadist fighters, according to internal documents cited by The Intercept.

Opponents said the pipeline could contaminate the drinking water of communities downstream.

In March, a USA appeals court in Washington denied the tribes’ request for an emergency order that would have blocked the pipeline from being used, saying the plaintiffs had not met their “heavy burden” of proof for an injunction.

To give clean energy sources like wind and solar a chance, environmental groups want to halt the construction of infrastructure projects, like pipelines, which deliver fossil fuels to market. But Webber said the protests did delay the completion of the pipeline by several months, which could give other pipeline companies pause with their plans.

Dakota Access and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline from IL to the Gulf Coast make up the Bakken Pipeline system.

On Thursday, a tribal leader said he’ll keep fighting to stop the pipeline, even though it has already gone into use.

“The Dakota Access pipeline and a feeder line leaked more than 100 gallons of oil in western North Dakota in separate incidents in March, and the Dakota Access line leaked 84 gallons of oil in northern South Dakota in April. No waterways were affected”.

