3 ex-Penn State officials sent to jail in Sandusky scandal

Today was judgement day for three former Penn State officials who knew about Sandusky’s illegal behavior but for whatever reason declined to contact authorities. Berks County Senior Judge John Boccabella, who presided over Spanier’s trial, split the sentence between two months of incarceration with the remainder to be served under house arrest.

Spanier is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, along with former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz who each pleaded guilty in the case. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest. Curley was handed a sentence of 7 to 23 months, with three months to be spent in jail.

Prosecutors are seeking jail time for Spanier, 68, with sentencing guidelines calling for up to a year in prison.

All three men are also facing two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

The scandal led to the firing of longtime football coach Joe Paterno shortly after Sandusky’s arrest, and he died of cancer two months later at the age of 85. He was convicted on 45 counts in 2012 and sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

After Spanier was removed from office in November of 2011, Penn State negotiated a five-year separation agreement with him under which he remained on staff as a tenured faculty member earning $600,000 per year.

Spanier’s downfall came after he made a name for himself in the world of academia by successfully raising millions of dollars and transforming Penn State into one of the most well-respected state institutions.

Ultimately, they agreed not to contact child welfare authorities. In 2002, Curley and Schultz banned Sandusky from bringing boys onto the main Penn State campus, though he was allowed to operate a camp at a Penn State satellite campus.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that emails show the officials considering, then rejecting, the idea of reporting Sandusky to the police.

After pleading, Curley and Schultz testified for the prosecution at Spanier’s trial.

The case hinged on coaching assistant Mike McQueary’s claim that he witnessed Sandusky – a retired member of the coaching staff who ran a charity for youngsters – molesting a boy in the team showers in 2001. Paterno notified Curley and Schultz, and McQueary met with both of them about a week later.

Spanier’s attorney has said the former president intends to appeal his conviction.