Pittsburgh’s third-period onslaught took a game that was tied at the second intermission and broke it wide open.

Pittsburgh overwhelmed the big Finn and the rest of the Nashville Predators with a three-goal blitz in the first 3:18 of the third period of a 4-1 win Wednesday night that ended with the goalie getting pulled by coach Peter Laviolette. That goal made it 4-1, and made it tough for the Preds to not go back to Tennessee down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals. He had stopped almost 95 percent of the shots he’d faced through the first three rounds.

Despite missing one game and most of another with a concussion suffered in the Washington series, Crosby is only four points behind Malkin in the league scoring race with seven goals and 22 points.

The Predators have dominated play in the series and it is hard to see the Predators playing any better to win this series.

If the Predators are going to be successful in Game 3, they will require a much better effort from goaltender Pekka Rinne.

The 22-year-old Penguins rookie, one season removed from college hockey at Nebraska-Omaha – his hometown – scored two more goals, including scoring the victor for the second straight time in the series.

His goal and point (19) totals are the most ever for an American-born rookie.

If the Predators don’t get it together back home in “Smashville”, it might only be two. “You can’t even put into words what it feels like”.

“I mean, out of 120 minutes, maybe we’d like to take back six of them”, he said. They went 9 minutes and 50 seconds without a shot, reminiscent of the second period of Game 1when they had no shots at all.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said the veteran has a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision against the Predators on Saturday night. He speaks a little bit of Russian, but I play with some Russians too.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin long ago set the standard for homegrown talent in the Steel City, but a fresh-faced rookie is now the talk of the town. It was 1-1 because Nashvile’s Pontus Aberg scored a beauty, and Jake Guentzel scored through Pekka Rinne.

Malkin added his ninth of the playoffs and second of the series just 15 seconds later and Rinne was skating to the bench in favor of backup Juuse Saros after stopping 21 of 25 shots.

“[Bonino] is a huge part of everything we do”, center Matt Cullen said. “We want to score more”.

The second period would be rather quiet compared to the first and third periods with no goals, and no real intensity. Nashville needs to button up, and eliminate as many of Pittsburgh’s offensive chances as they can. Rinne has an ugly.778 save percentage in losing the two games in Pittsburgh. This culminated in a fight between Malkin and Nashville blueliner PK Subban late in the third period.

Hagelin, who has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, could enter the lineup at the fourth-line left wing next to Cullen at center and right wing Patric Hornqvist.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, which won for the ninth time in these playoffs when being outshot.

As for Saros, Game 2 was his first appearance in these playoffs. (We) just (had) some letdowns (in our play) where we gave them some life.

But Nashville strikes first, Pontius Aberg with a high-skill play on Olli Maatta who whiffs on the puck and then whoops that gets ugly.

From there it was nearly all Penguins, as they drew five straight penalties and scored four straight goals.

Pittsburgh takes a commanding 2-0 series lead heading into game three in Nashville, which is on Saturday. The Predators are also blowing away the Penguins in the faceoff circle, winning 62 percent of draws through 40 minutes.