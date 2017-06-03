AAP MLAs, Mishra clash inside Delhi Assembly

A day earlier, the sacked Delhi water minister had sought the intervention of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal over an alleged scam in the city’s health department over the purchase of medicines by the AAP government.

In the video, Mishra is being held by Marshalls who forcibly pushed him out of the assembly at the instruction of the assembly speaker. Mishra had said he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore unaccounted money from Jain.

Before the marshals could reach Mishra, he was manhandled by three-four AAP members. I am deeply disturbed with the incident.Kapil has been waging war against Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal and vowed to “expose” Kejriwal. “The AAP ministers stooped too low that they started beating people now”, Gandhi told ANI.

The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also demanded “arrest” of Delhi urban development and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been facing allegations of corruption and irregularities.

Mishra was also seen struggling as he was grabbed and restrained by a group of lawmakers and marshals.

However, suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said the party members didn’t attack Mishra but was making him understand as he was misbehaving and disrespecting the assembly.

“I will into the matter.Whatever happened today inside the Delhi Assembly is unfortunate”. Mishra claimed that he was kicked and punched by “five or seven” AAP legislators. “Perhaps Arvind Kejriwal had sensed it, so he is trying to threaten me now”, said the former minister. “The MLAs should not have left their seats”, the Speaker later told reporters outside the House.

Condemning the assault, Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said, “The AAP is using brute force of its majority”.

Slamming Kejriwal over his silence on Mishra’s allegations, Singh said: “The issue was related to corruption and it was the reason why they are now behaving in such a manner”.