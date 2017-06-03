After a dunkfest in Game 1, Cavs must slow Warriors at rim

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went to the Warriors in convincing fashion. Many quantitative analyses give the Cavaliers less than a 10 percent chance of beating the Warriors in the best-of-seven series while Vegas’ opening odds of Golden State winning, -320 versus the Cavaliers +260, were astronomical. Draymond Green had team-high 11 rebounds, and he was a major contributor in maintaining the rebounding balance.

And easy isn’t supposed to happen, especially not at the rim in the NBA Finals. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III.

Well, the Golden State Warriors aren’t going anywhere. Curry had previously told reporters the sleeve was a response to elbow swelling he’s been dealing with. But just wasn’t feeling right, just kind of a split decision, just whatever, success or not, it doesn’t really matter.

Stephen Curry was left alone behind the 3-point line and made Cleveland pay time and again.Durant had 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, hitting 3-of-6 from three and having some monster dunks, plus he had eight each of assists and rebounds.”A lot of us have been through both sides of a championship run and a Finals“, Curry said. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

The question is: does Durant completely change the equation this time around?

After making the third-quarter free throw, Durant shot a stare in Rihanna’s direction, setting the stage for the later 3-pointer gaze.

While the Cavs try to figure out their problems on offense, they have even bigger fish to fry on defense as Golden State continually torched Cleveland in transition. The silly smile was replaced either by some open-mouthed awe at the Warriors’ wonderfulness or by grim, tight-lipped determination that Cleveland will clean up a host of Game 1 failings.

Those fears may have been realized, even if just for one game, on Thursday as Golden State beat Cleveland 113-91.

If they do, the Warriors could become the first team in National Basketball Association history to make an unbeaten playoff run to the title.

The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead past year as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

They sure look unstoppable lately.

James was excellent, 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, but he also had 8 turnovers.