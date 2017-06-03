Alabama inmate seeks execution stay

“Here, the state has-with the blessing of the courts below-compounded the risks inherent in the use of midazolam by denying Arthur’s counsel access to a phone through which to seek legal relief if the execution fails to proceed as planned”.

The scheduled 6 p.m. execution of Tommy Arthur has been temporarily stayed by order of the U.S. Supreme Court. The motion argues that were the state to go ahead and use midazolam again on Thursday, despite what happened to Smith, it would be guilty of intentionally inflicting cruel and unusual punishment on Arthur, banned under the U.S. constitution.

His victim’s two sons, as well as Arthur’s daughter are family members from both sides of the case who are at Holman Prison today to witness the execution. “I love you more than anything on earth”, Arthur said, Bob Horton, prison spokesman said.

In the telephone interview with The Associated Press, Arthur appeared less optimistic as his next and potentially final execution date draws near.

Arthur’s legal team has challenged lethal injection procedures.

“Thomas Arthur’s protracted attempt to escape justice is finally at an end”, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. He has maintained his innocence for 34 years on death row and has scheduled execution dates put off seven times since then – including once, in 2008, when another man confessed to the crime.

Arthur insists there is no physical evidence linking him to the scene and that Judy Wicker changed her story as a “get out of jail free card“.

Arthur was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire slaying of Troy Wicker. At the time of Wicker’s murder, Arthur was on a work release program while serving a life sentence for the 1977 murder of his sister-in-law.

She initially told authorities that a burglar wearing a wig raped her and killed her husband, the Birmingham News reported. A second conviction followed and also was overturned, but a third conviction stuck.

Ivey’s lawyer said jurors knew the hairs, due to their type, did not come from Arthur but convicted him anyway. The decision was strategic, he said, to open up more avenues of appeal.

The state of Alabama had set seven execution dates for Arthur between 2001 and 2016.

“He’s a Houdini“, Janette Grantham, director of the Victims of Crime and Leniency organization told the AP. “He always finds a way to escape“.

The many delays have been painful for Troy Wicker’s family, Grantham said, including one of his sisters, who died of cancer soon after Arthur’s last reprieve. “I don’t want to die”. But he is guilty.

The court ruled late Thursday that the execution of Tommy Arthur could go forward after issuing a temporary stay earlier in the day. Arthur’s lawyers argued that showed Smith was awake during his execution. The state responded that there was no evidence Smith experienced pain. The 11th Circuit denied the stay request.

In February, the court declined to hear Arthur’s appeal.

In her dissenting opinion Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted the risks of the lethal injection protocols, writing: “When Thomas Arthur enters the execution chamber tonight, he will leave his constitutional rights at the door”.