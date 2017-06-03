All Blacks boss Steve Hansen questions Lions’ tour schedule

After forging their combinations in the fire of the tour games, Gatland and his coaching team then have to worry about what is coming the other way.

England, who have provided 15 of the 41 players, are now ranked second in the world behind the All Blacks while coach Warren Gatland added 11 from Ireland, who are fourth and hammered the world champions for the first time a year ago in Chicago.

The team go into the ten-match tour as heavy underdogs.

“They need the ability to develop and be allowed develop to be competitive in the Test matches”, McGeechan told Newstalk.com.

“The Lions, the All Blacks and the Legendary Tour of 1971″, by Tom English and Peter Burns, details what is still widely regarded as the high water mark of Lions rugby and remains the tourists’ only series win in New Zealand. “It tells you what his mindset is, how he wants to play”. It would be wrong not to say that.

“I was at that test and by the third test for Eden Park, all eyes were glued on what was going to happen”.

The All Blacks pride themselves on their 23 and using the whole squad, but the Lions will back themselves to have the same impact from their replacements. They were the best centre partnership in the World and they had never played together.

The word from the Lions is that Gatland has inflicted ferocious training sessions on them as a necessary prequel to warm-up games against full-strength Super Rugby teams. “If we get it right and make sure we’re on the same page as soon as possible, I’d imagine this squad would challenge anyone”. That’s what I’ve done.

Gatland was depicted as an unsmiling clown by one New Zealand paper after once accusing his compatriots of arrogance for booing Australia’s Quade Cooper, behaviour he described as “embarrassing”.

Here, we select three classic tours to live long in Lions’ memory. The classic example of this came on the 1997 tour to South Africa when the Lions went down 35-30 to Northern Transvaal – their only defeat before the series was won.

The British and Irish Lions need no reminding that it is now 46 years since their sole Test series win in New Zealand. The casting adrift of the midweek players in some Lions expeditions had a severely damaging effect on morale, and can not be repeated this time round. They did, though, earn a 14-14 draw in 1971 which sealed their only series victory in New Zealand.

“Their influence on New Zealand rugby can’t be under-estimated”, he said.

“A player has to put on a Lions jersey and start with a number on his back in the first three games”. It won’t have done them any harm.

In those days there were always parades before a big game and while the combined Marlborough-Nelson Bays game against the 71 Lions was played in Blenheim, there was still plenty of hype over our side of the hill.

“The matches against the Super Rugby teams will be like Tests”, he added.

The elder Gatland is likely to be without several players who will arrive late due to club commitments. “I don’t know if I want the pressure of it, but we’ll see where I fit in”.

“The Lions will be Test match-ready just from the quality of opposition”.