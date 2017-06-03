All-Star promise: Subban says Preds will win Game 3

The Stanley Cup Final underdogs undermined themselves with a lack of discipline, called upon rookie Juuse Saros to mend another porous outing from Pekka Rinne and, most of all, surrendered a 2-0 series lead to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh also is proof that a team can rally from an 0-2 deficit to win the Stanley Cup, doing it in 2009 to beat Detroit in seven games. Compare this performance to those of Matt Murray, who has been remarkable in the Final, and the opportunistic Penguins have rolled on their way to a 2-0 series lead despite being punchless on the power play and being starkly outplayed for the first five periods of this series. The Penguins went 58% in the faceoff circle in Game 1.

The defending National Hockey League champion Penguins moved into a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now shifts to Nashville for Game Three on Saturday.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin followed with the other two third-period goals. It was still 1-1 at the start of the third when the Penguins took a turn at peppering the Nashville net.

Then came the opening minutes of the third, which ultimately decided the game. “But we know the ultimate goal is two more wins and they’re going to be tough to get”.

The goals did come off the rush as Laviolette noted, but some of the leaks come down to Rinne, who couldn’t keep Guentzel’s game-tying goal from finding a hole and then offered up a juicy rebound to Bryan Rust which spurred the go-ahead marker.

Just 15 seconds later, Malkin scored off a two-on-one, firing a flawless shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead.

“For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity”, Rinne said “I’ve played a long time and this is my first time having a chance to play for the Cup”.

Guests took the lead just over three minutes – Jake Guentzel threw the puck at the moment when the player “Nashville” has returned to the site after a breach, and a two-minute penalty.

Matt Murray played spectacularly at times through the first two periods, buying his teammates enough time to find their footing and get to Rinne.

Subban expressed confidence in Rinne, as the team did after the Game 1 loss.

“I think every time when the game starts and you’re not out there you’re going to be (peeved) off, but it doesn’t do you any good being (peeved) off on a day like this”, Hagelin said. We want more. It’s our game.

The Penguins kept them coming.

By the end of the second, the Predators’ shot advantage was 32-19, but it remained 1-1, thanks to a stellar effort from Murray.

The result was the kind of up-and-down play that showcased the speed on both sides and included more than a dash of antagonism, particularly early. Minutes later, Penguins forward Chris Kunitz became tangled up with P.K. Subban and ended up cross-checking Subban in the head, part of a sequence that saw Malkin go off for hooking. Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Phil Kessel (81) watch the puck land in the back of the net on a goal by Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin, during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stan.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from the cusp of a dynasty.