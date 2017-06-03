Allegri convinced Juventus will win Champions League

Gab Marcotti says the Champions League final will give Gonzalo Higuain a flawless platform to silence his critics.

“I have been speaking to some of the current players of Juventus as well as the coaches and top hierarchy and they are all optimistic of victory”.

Now looking to repeat the dose for the Bianconeri, Zidane believes Allegri’s side may be among the greatest Juve sides.

However, after dispatching Porto, Barcelona and neutrals’ favourites Monaco on the way to the final and with manager Max Allegri having a fully fit squad to pick from, Juve will fancy their chances of picking up a third European crown. These are the most important statements from today’s press conference from our reporter in Cardiff Nicola Balice.

“In that sense we’re motivated and excited about being the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row”.

“We have to win and we must be tough, technically and tactically”.

‘When we came back in the pre-season, it was intense, and if we won this season, it’s because of that. We’ve adopted a new system of play in the last three or four months so, depending on whether you’re trying to win in 90 minutes, you might have a certain system of play but you’ll also need replacements.

“I’m not going to tell you who’s going to play tomorrow”, Zidane said.

World Cup victor Buffon announced in January 2016 that he will retire from football after the 2018 World Cup and this may be his last shot at winning Europe’s elite club competition.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think at all about something like that because we have two completely different roles – I purely have to defend and he has to attack, and as a outcome there is not more I can do in my game than not concede goals“, Buffon said of the comparison between him and Ronaldo. Of course it’s humbling that people talk about it, but it won’t change my way of feeling.

“In training one day, I saw something in Dybala that I had seen before in Messi”, Juventus right back Dani Alves wrote in a column Friday on The Players’ Tribune website.

“I have to exclude this possibility as far as I am concerned, so, yes, it will be much more special for me”.

Italian football might have looked very different over the last two decades if an impressionable 12-year-old had not been captivated by the Cameroon goalkeeper at the 1990 World Cup. Juventus won the last of its two titles in 1996, while Madrid has won five since then to increase its record to 11 in the competition. They have most often been decided by little details and with this in mind, one can’t help but wonder to which side the Champions League final will sway. And while Buffon has paid tribute to the Frenchman’s career, he says he would just have to deal with it.

“Yes, Juve have played eight finals and lost six but that just shows that in a final anything can happen”, added the former AC Milan coach.