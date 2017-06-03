Altria Group Inc (MO) Releases Earnings Results

In contrast, the average volume was 6.16 million shares. The SI to Macys Incorporated’s float is 4.87%. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 73,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% while stock markets rallied.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 40.97% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund run by Robert B. Gillam held 240,794 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $16.28M, up from 166,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.54. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. About shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Out of the 8 analysts covering shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 6 rate it a “Strong Buy”, 0 rate it a “Buy”, 5 are advising to Hold the shares and 0 are saying “Sell”. It has underperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

02/17/2017 – Altria Group had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. Therefore 56% are positive.

WARNING: “Altria Group (MO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally posted by BBNS and is owned by of BBNS. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy”. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Senator Gp LP invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). The rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform” on Thursday, July 30. The stock of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 30 by Cowen & Co. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 10 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Thursday, September 15 with “Outperform”. Berenberg downgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, February 3 to “Hold” rating. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. Its down 0.30, from 1.08 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 54 investors sold MO shares while 525 reduced holdings. Creative Planning raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) failed to surprise the stock market in its last reported earnings when it earned $0.73 a piece versus the consensus-estimated $0.74. Payden And Rygel holds 2.55% or 408,484 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 12,387 shares.

Investors are always on the look for the next great stock to own.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The author does not have any position in the stock mentioned and in no way is recommending to Buy or Sell Altria Group. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 117,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,199 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q4 2016. 883 are held by Solaris Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Palouse Cap accumulated 1.21% or 43,849 shares. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 114,079 shares. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. It has a 23.1 P/E ratio.

Since May 8, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $664,775 activity. Also, Director George Munoz sold 5,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. 4,285 shares were sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S, worth $303,050. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) stake by 200,437 shares and now owns 574,900 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was raised too. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.61. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc.

Among 29 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. Macy’s Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, August 12.