Amber Alert issued for three missing Wichita children

Earlier Friday, a statewide Amber Alert was issued in connection with a fatal house fire where a woman’s body was found. Wichita Police considered the woman’s death suspicious, according to the Amber Alert.

Wichita firefighters responded to a fire in the 300 block of North Ash Street just before 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Dane Wright is reported to be in police custody, FOX 4 will provide updates about any charges he faces and the victim’s identity when those details are released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the Amber Alert Friday evening for William J. Thompson III, 12, Ethan Thompson, 5, and Damien Wright, 2, who may be with Dane Wright, 29, a suspect in the death and fire. WPD believes that there are three children associated with the deceased that are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect. He stands 6′, weighs 158 lbs., and has hazel eyes. Each has black hair and brown eyes.

Wright is believed to be driving a 2001 Ford Focus 4dr with license plate 718JHX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect vehicle.

