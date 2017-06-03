AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 21 by FBR Capital. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tracking most recent quarter period, Price to book (P/B) ration is at 1.29 and Price to cash per share ration is at 6.47. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 6. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings now has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), after opening at $20.57, closed at $20.45 by scoring -0.78%. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & global copyright & trademark laws.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

News articles about AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. Shares are trading 19.13% above their 50-day moving average, and 29.10% below their 200-day moving average. A stock experiencing a high level of volatility has a higher ATR, and a low volatility stock has a lower ATR. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.53.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMC Looks Good Here” on May 23, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Q1 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” published on May 09, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc”. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Presently, it has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -4.90% and Return on Investment (ROI) of -1.40%. The company’s forward price to earnings ratio for next fiscal year is 12.76. During the same quarter a year ago, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 211,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 167.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,840,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,811,552 shares during the last quarter. EPS breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis. A total of 3.60 million shares exchanged hands as contrast to its average trading volume of 1.74 million shares. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,030.50. The short sellers then promise to replace the stock in the future and makes dividend payments out of their own pockets to cover the dividend income that is no longer exists on the original, now borrowed and sold, shares.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc., American Multi-Cinema, Inc. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment.