American States To Form “Green Wall” Against Trump’s Anti-Paris Actions

He added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their commitment to it.

“A single political decision will not derail this unparalleled effort”, Solheim said in a statement.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union are on Friday set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement.

The Paris agreement commits the U.S. and other countries to keep rising global temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels and endeavor to limit them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Justifying his decision to pull the USA out of the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump hit out at India and China, saying both benefited most from the pact while the U.S. was treated unfairly. While Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russian Federation to rethink its own stance, the Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s Front National party and a staunch Trump supporter, also condemned the decision. “I hope that the number is zero”, Ratas said.

President Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris agreement in a speech from the White House Rose Garden Thursday afternoon.

He said he was shocked by Trump’s announcement.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the U.S. administration”.

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”.

Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, Juncker said, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding”. “Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message, said he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement.

Ban Ki-moon, the former United Nations secretary-general who played a key role in forging the Paris accord, expressed his “deepest disappointment and concern” over the White House announcement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Trump’s move “reckless and regressive”.

Germany, France and Italy issued a joint statement, in which the three countries underlined that a renegotiation of the agreement was not possible.

Sachs continued, “What is a shame is that this agreement, like any other negotiation probably has issues which should be dealt with in future negotiations, but leaders continue to work towards an end goal and not just walk away from the initial accords and steps that have been taken”.