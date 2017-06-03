Amid Allegations, Kushner’s Position Is Safe, Author Says

“FBI agents also remain keenly interested in former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe”.

Nixon set up two back channels to the Soviets while waiting to take over from President Lyndon Johnson, said U.S. Naval War College professor Richard Moss.

A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller ” Trump’s original choice for communications director ” withdrew from consideration. “What did the president mean?” one reporter asked.

Surely, Spicer will clarify in no time.

Kushner’s attorney said her client is willing to talk to the Federal Bureau of Investigation if asked about his meeting with Gorkov, as well as separate meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s global trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House”.

For one thing, Kushner held no formal position in the government at the time he first approached Russian officials at Trump Tower last December, before Trump was sworn in.

And on Tuesday, Michael Dubke, his communications director, resigned after being on the job for just three months.

May 25, 2017 – Outlets report that Kushner is now a focus of the Russia investigation: The FBI’s criminal probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is increasingly touching on the multiple roles of Kushner on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team.

Trump has long believed that he is his most effective spokesperson and has groused about supporters and aides not defending him vigorously enough.

A majority of Americans – 61 percent – think Trump does more harm than good when he speaks on behalf of his administration.

The Secret Service says it has charged a person who attempted to jump over a bike rack barricade near the White House.

Spicer was also asked to respond to the double-standard between comedian Kathy Griffin, who Trump denounced over violent and unacceptable imagery, and Ted Nugent, who was invited to the White House after repeated violent statements about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Shortly after the election, Kushner is reported to have discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian government to facilitate sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria.

However, questions about the tweet came up during Wednesday afternoon’s press briefing. “I think he’s very pleased with the work of his staff”, the press secretary said.

The White House has said such back channel communications are useful and discreet. “They can be an incredibly effective tool in the diplomatic tool box”, says Richard Moss, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College and author of the book, “Nixon’s Back Channel to Moscow: Confidential Diplomacy and Detente”.

“Last week, we learned that Jared Kushner lied, yet again, about his contacts with Russian officials on his security clearance form”.