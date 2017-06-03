Anxious parents took Manchester bomber Abedi to Libya and confiscated passport

The publication of the images which seemingly showed parts of bomber Salman Abedi’s torn rucksack and a detonator, suspected to have been sent to the American newspaper by U.S. police officials, led to a spat between the country and British authorities.

“The brother was aware of all the details of the terrorist attack”, the statement said.

Abedi’s family remained a focus, too, with a brother in England, his father and another brother in Libya among those being detained. “We have been following him for more than one month and a half”, Bin Salem said.

A Whitehall source described the second USA leak as being “on another level”, and told the BBC it had caused “disbelief and astonishment” across the British government.

A counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb on Wednesday, while the bomber’s younger brother Hashem Abedi, was arrested on Tuesday. The attack was claimed by Daesh.

News of both arrests comes just hours after Ramadan Abedi denied to the Associated Press that his son is linked to the attack which killed 22 people on Monday.

An unnamed family friend said Abedi was “vowing revenge” at the funeral and he viewed the murder as a hate crime.

The Manchester bomber is believed to have planned the attack for at least a year and bought nails and screws for the atrocity in two trips to DIY stores in the city, The Times has learned.

She confirmed she has contacted USA officials to make her “irritation clear” at information coming out from America.

British authorities say they believe the suspected bomber may have recently travelled to Libya, which has been the scene of fighting between rival militia groups including some affiliated with Islamic State.

Police also raided and searched a property elsewhere in Manchester where Abedi’s brother Ismail is thought to have lived.

United Kingdom newspaper the Express reported that Ramadan, a former airport security officer in Manchester, was taken away by a masked gunman after claiming his son’s innocence during a TV interview.

Police sources say he was captured on security camera video at a store in Manchester, possibly buying the backpack used to carry the device.

“And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace”.

They said one thread of the inquiry involved pursuing whether Abedi was part of a larger terror cell that included Mohamed Abrini, otherwise known as “the man in the hat”, with connections to the Brussels and Paris attacks.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he had complained to the acting American ambassador and had been assured that leaks out of the USA would stop.