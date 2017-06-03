Apparently Kevin Durant ‘doesn’t remember’ his Rihanna stare down

With the 2015 champs matching a postseason record for consecutive victories, the 2016 champs had to watch as Durant in his Warriors NBA Finals debut led the night with 38 points and Curry scored 28 points.

Their good news? The reasons they lost were pretty clear.

The Warriors matched an NBA Finals one-game record with only four turnovers while the Cavaliers made 20, eight of them by superstar LeBron James and six of those in the second quarter alone. Or try to correct. Stephen Curry then broke the deadlock with the first of his six three-pointers in the game, and Golden State would go on to lead for the duration of the contest. “Making the pass that’s in front of you”. We’ve got to do a better job taking that away.

“It’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”. Twenty-four of Golden State’s 60 points were a result of an offensive rebound or a Cleveland turnover. “But we got to do a better job putting the ball in the basket”.

No one said it’s easy to guard Golden State. “When you are playing against a unsafe team like we are playing in the Warriors and they have great pieces, just got to stay disciplined, understand that every possession is all out”. Golden State had 27.

The Cavaliers’ bench was ineffective overall in Game 1, and the only Cleveland reserve with the proper combination of size and experience to make Durant work is Richard Jefferson.

Following the Game 1 loss, the Cavaliers plan to learn from their mistakes and turn their focus squarely on doing what is necessary to even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1 before returning to Cleveland for Game 3 next Wednesday night. On defense, stop the Warriors from scoring close in and don’t forget to defend them closely at the three-point line and stop them from running. And one day, Kevin Durant, the Cavs’ number-one heckler may return.

“KD”, LeBron James said at the post-game press conference when asked what stood out about Game 1.

The former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant was magnificent in his first NBA Finals experience with the Golden State Warriors. Although the many threats posed by James rightfully set the terms of discussion as the Finals approached, the havoc wreaked by Durant will now dictate this series’ first round of adjustments. He dunked and dunked and dunked some more, especially on the break as the Cavaliers ceded his drives in hopes of limiting the Warriors’ shooters.

Below are some of the predictions and reactions from some of the Silver and Black’s players about Game 1 of the NBA Finals. And the Cavaliers have a special bit of history on their side.

Not everyone in Denver is enamored with this year’s NBA Finals (we’re looking at you Doug Ottewill), but it’s hard to deny the draw of a third-straight championship between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

Well OK, not exactlythese Warriors.

Justin Simmons, a key difference-maker in the Broncos’ win at New Orleans previous year, had praise for Durant as well.