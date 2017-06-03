Appiah backs Juventus to win Uefa Champions League

“It’s very simple”, Allegri said at a news conference in Cardiff.

“I am not going to tell you who is going to play on Saturday”, said Zidane.

Zidane refused to reveal whether he will start Wales forward Gareth Bale, who has been struggling with calf and ankle problems for much of the season, or stick with in-form Isco. Even though the Premier League is a special league, I have always wanted to stay loyal to Juventus.

“It’s not only mentally, of course, they have to be ready physically too”.

Italian champions for the sixth year running and Coppa Italia winners, the Turin giants are also aiming to become only the eighth club to complete the European Treble. They will be more careful and they won’t say they are so favourites….

“For a player as a big as Gigi it wouldn’t change his career as a player but I think it would be one more wonderful page added to his football history”, he said.

“Their words wont bother us at all, we have come here to defend Real Madrid“.

“Some observers have suggested Juventus will adopt a cautious approach to blunt Real’s attacking weapons”.

“He sent me one back and it said ‘Yes, I will make you win the Champions League‘”.

“I’ve lived and been at Juventus, in Italy there’s the famous Catenaccio, but Juve don’t just have that”.

“We are going to try to play our game, we know we are going to play against a great team”.

“I am not a person who thinks about himself”.

The best shot-stopper of his generation has a medal collection befitting of his standing in the game, but continental glory remains a glaring omission from the veteran’s success-laden CV.

Ronaldo has scored 10 of them, and two more in the final would see him move above Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to top this season’s Champions League scoring chart. We aren’t here to visit Cardiff – we came here to win and take that trophy back home. Dani has won this competition and has four or five years left in his career but I have to exclude this possibility. Using the system we’ve been doing for a few months, you do need substitutions and the bench, as with every game, can and must be decisive, one way or the other.

“The most important thing is that he has very good players”. Once again their former player, Alvaro Morata, scored for Juventus and this goal was protected till the end of the game. Spain’s Real Madrid, fresh off of winning La Liga, will meet Serie A champions and Coppa Italia victor Juventus on the pitch of Millennium Stadium.

Though he has refereed a European final before – the 2014 Europa League final between Benfica and Sevilla – this will the first time the 41-year-old referee has officiated a Champions League final.