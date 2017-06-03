Apple readying Siri-powered home assistant

Apple’s offering is expected to have better sound than its rivals.

According to a report from Digital Trends, Apple has already started manufacturing the device and have hinted that the device will be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California on June 5. Reliable sources have revealed that Apple is also considering including sensors that measure a room’s acoustics.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s smart home device is said to be able to control appliances, locks, lights, and curtains through Siri voice commands.

Apple is looking to differentiate the Siri speaker from its competitors, including Amazon’s Echo devices and Google Home gadgets. The company’s music streaming service is tricky to use on Amazon’s Echo, and impossible to use on the Google Home, while both devices also require users on iOS to open a dedicated app to see any further information in response to queries.

In another interesting note, according to the report, Inventec, the company behind the recent release of AirPods are said to be in charge of the production here. If Apple does release a new Siri speaker, it would mark the first major product category under Tim Cook’s tenure since the Apple Watch.

Sources close to Bloomberg have confirmed that Apple’s Siri speaker will not feature a touchscreen, contrary to earlier speculation by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It’s not yet clear how it will do this, though Bloomberg reports there will be “deep integration” with Apple services. There’s a lot of debate over how it’ll look, including whether or not it’ll include some sort of screen or, like Home and Amazon’s Echo family of devices, be keyed off your voice.

In terms of functionality it’s likely the speaker will act as a hub for Apple’s HomeKit system, allowing the company to take greater steps into the world of the smarthome.

Amazon’s Alexa has also been updated with iCloud Calendars today; ahead of Apple’s WWDC 2017 event.