Are you on Twitter? US journo asks Modi, world’s 2nd most

Kelly clearly looked like she had not done her basic preparation and background check before interviewing famous personalities.

“I’ve had my own scrutiny in the press, but this is a weird new kind”.

“I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council, Indias membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance”, he had said. Megyn Kelly made her long-awaited Today show debut this morning – and she’s already ruffling feathers!

The popular yet sometimes controversial talk show host seem really excited to be getting off the ground at NBC.

The new mom, 52, threw up her hands in frustration. The channel has also aired a teaser video of this event where Kelly greets Putin and Modi at state party dinner at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg. However, Kelly soon found herself in midst of a kerfuffle on social media after she posed the absurd question to PM Modi while greeting him. “So, that oughtta be fun”, Kelly said.

“Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he’s on #twitter tell either of 2 things”. Especially since we’re going to be kicking it off with an interview with Vladimir Putin. Kelly asked during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

You can’t go less than 3 minutes watching MSNBC without hearing a promo or clip from Kelly’s new show.

Upstairs in Rockefeller Plaza, NBC execs are giddy because they truly think that you relate to Kelly, a former-model-turned-extremely-rich-lawyer.

“We should note, this is her first appearance as an NBC news anchor”.