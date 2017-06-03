Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert To Air On ABC

The show, which will kick off on Sunday, June 4th, at 7 p.m. United Kingdom time/2 p.m. ET, will feature a litany of big names like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and be aired on networks in 38 countries across five continents.

Posting on Twitter in the days after the attack, Grande promised to return to the “incredibly brave” city to “spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their familes”. The BBC will televise the concert as it happens live on Sunday at 7 p.m. GMT, with several other British stations rearranging their lineups to cover it as well.

The event was announced after a suicide bombing shortly after a Grande concert in Manchester last month left 22 people dead.

And the Parrs Wood High School pupils sang on ITV’s This Morning today ahead of their appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday.

If you’re in Canada, Bell Media will air the benefit concert in a commercial-free format from 1:55 PM to 5 PM EST on its CTV, Much and VRAK channels.

Guy Freeman will executive produce the broadcast for BBC Studios.

According to Good Morning America, the star-studded event will air on many “ABC stations after the National Basketball Association finals” and will be live on Freeform too. Twenty-two people died at that show.

In the wake of the attack, Grande canceled her “Dangerous Woman” tour, which now resumes in France next Wednesday. We won’t let this divide us.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, wrote of Grande’s hospital visit: “This means more to us than all the unbelievable things people have done this week”.