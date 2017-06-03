Ariana Grande Plans Charity Concert In Manchester For Bombing Victims

NAN reports that Greater Manchester police stopped sharing information on Monday’s suicide attack with the USA over leaks to New York Times, the BBC reported on Thursday. The Times, without specifying the source, said British authorities provided access to photos of materials found at the scene.

Security services believe the suspected bomber was likely to have had help from others in staging the attack that killed 22 people, including a girl aged just eight, and a police operation was launched to close on what is believed to be a network of accomplices.

A nationwide minute of silence will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for the victims of the attack, a government statement said.

Salman’s father, Ramadan Abedi was also arrested in Libya, while his other brother Ismail Abedi was arrested in the UK.

The terror attack took place on May 22, soon after Grande wrapped up her concert where she performed to an audience full of youngsters.

A woman arrested in a raid in Blackley, Manchester, was released late Wednesday without charge, police said.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more badly injured after Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber, suspected to be 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated an improvised explosive device. These arrests are “significant”, he said, with searches having “revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation”.

Around a thousand soldiers were deployed at key locations across the country to free up armed policemen to go on patrol.

Speaking hours before the publication of the photographs Home Secretary Amber Rudd told BBC Radio Four the USA leaks were “irritating”.

It has since emerged that Abedi was known to security services and his risk to the public was listed as “subject to review” ahead of the attack. He had been in Libya for three weeks and returned days before his attack, USA military officials told CNN. They returned to Libya in 2011 after Gadhafi’ regime collapsed.

He says that Libyan youth in Manchester are particularly vulnerable to recruitment from Islamist extremists.

A spokesman for the Deterrence Force, which acts as Libya’s Government of National Accord’s police, said the brother was aware of Abedi’s plan and the siblings were both members of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Hashem was reported to have left Britain on April 16.

The city’s two giant soccer clubs, Manchester United and Manchester City, laid aside their rivalry to jointly donate 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to an emergency fund set up to support families affected by the attack.

“They were attractive inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable”, said a tribute from their families posted on Twitter.