Ariane 5 delivers to GTO orbit two communications satellites

WARNING: “ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell” was first reported by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. Also, there are 1 buy, 0 sell and 3 strong sell ratings, collectively assigning a 2.73 average brokerage recommendation. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 28,350 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 4.55%. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 24,650.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.8% in the third quarter. ViaSat is a registered trademark of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) earned “Sell” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, November 9.

The company is trading up from yesterday’s close of $65.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 64.41 and its 200 day moving average is 66.44. Baupost Group Llc/Ma owns $858.57 million in ViaSat, Inc., which represents roughly 21.85% of the company’s market cap and approximately 23.78% of the institutional ownership.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.76% EPS growth. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.90 million.

Eyeing the kind of speeds typically delivered by wired broadband services, ViaSat 2, ViaSat’s new high-powered satellite is created to deliver 100 megabits per second, and possibly more, to individual subscribers. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter past year. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 16.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.06 per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Markets Daily and is the sole property of of Markets Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of USA & worldwide trademark and copyright law. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ViaSat, Inc. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, January 25. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th.

5/31/2017-JPMorgan Chase & Co. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, November 16 to “Underperform”. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 7 by Raymond James. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. (NASDAQ:VSAT). According to the most recently released broker notes, 3 analysts have a rating of “strong buy” on the stock, 2 analysts “buy”, 4 analysts “neutral”, 2 analysts “sell” and 1 analysts “strong sell”. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40. Shares for $191,293 were sold by Del Toro Melinda Michele on Friday, March 17. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The third largest holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/Tn/, which now holds $346.63 million worth of this stock and that ownership represents almost 8.82% of its market capitalization. West by ViaSat Inc. – a global broadband services and technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, USA. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.