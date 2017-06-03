Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Under Analyst Spotlight

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated a Buy rating on Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) today and set a price target of $160. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $240,300.00.

It’s important to get a feel for how any stock is actually valued on the market based on its core numbers. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.35, for a total transaction of $5,033,033.95. Schwab Charles Invest Management accumulated 2.65 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. They now have a United States dollars 153 price target on the stock.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 140,696 shares of Arista Networks stock. They now have a Dollars 140 price target on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Nationwide Fund Advsrs owns 57,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $148.60. Average True Range looks at the distance the price is traveling each day and plots it on a graph. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.15. Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Oppenheimer. After the most recent period, the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.79 against the Zacks Research consensus estimate of $0.7. The company had revenue of $335.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Breaking that down further, it has performed 2.94% for the week, 5.19% for the month, 24.29% over the last quarter, 55.47% for the past half-year and 100.49% for this previous year.

Arista Networks Inc had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS.

The decision follows a ruling last month by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) that Arista’s switches did violate Cisco patents. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 232.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake by shedding 42 shares a decrease of 18.6% in the quarter.

05/02/2017 – Arista Networks Inc had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,072.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They now have a Dollars 155 price target on the stock.

05/05/2017 – Arista Networks Inc had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. Arista Networks Inc now has $10.67B valuation. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Arista Networks Inc with its subsidiaries is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation enterprise.