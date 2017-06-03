Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny out of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal are aiming for a record 13th FA Cup triumph, while Chelsea are looking to win the trophy for the eighth time in their history and their second double.

Arsenal are facing a defensive crisis heading in to the FA Cup final against Chelsea with Shkodran Mustafi the latest player to be classed as a doubt for the game, according to the BBC.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has constantly refused to give a definitive answer on whether his current contract, which expires at the end of the season, is to be renewed.

While Arsenal and Manchester United finished more than 20 points behind the eventual champions Chelsea, Ferguson and Wenger went head-to-head for the title nearly every season during their 17 years in opposition dugouts.

Mustafi missed yesterday’s closing Premier League win over Everton after suffering a blow to the head during the win over Sunderland at the Emirates last Tuesday night. I guided this club for years with very limited resources, I had to always sell our best players.

Ferguson, who battled against Wenger’s Arsenal sides to win 10 of his 13 EPL titles, questioned the short-term thinking that is creeping into football and urged clubs to plan for the long term when making their managerial decisions.

“He (Sanchez) needs to go through some tests at the moment”.

“The most important thing is to win the football game”.

We look forward to the announcement of Wenger’s return, as well as the hub-bub following Arsenal’s first disappointing match of the season (whether it comes in August or January). Gabriel was given treatment on the field of play by Arsenal’s medical team, before he was stretchered off to a standing ovation and driven to hospital to determine the extent of the issue. “We have to find solutions and hopefully I can find those solutions”. “That will be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months”, he said.

“I have to decide that [I have] until Saturday”. Different situation. We’ll see if he’s fit to start the game.