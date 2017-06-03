As Yemen faces famine, UN works to avert attack on food port

JEDDAH: A “significant escalation of violence” in Taiz, including “intensified shelling” by Houthi militias and troops loyal to ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, has led to the deaths and injury of scores of civilians and “significant damage to civilian infrastructure”, said the United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed. “Crisis is not coming.it is here today”, he said.

O’Brien’s remarks “reflected frustration with the Security Council’s failure to pressure the warring sides in Yemen to pull back from the brink and engage in serious negotiations on ending the two-year war”, AFP reports. He praised the United Nations and its humanitarian partners who are working to contain the epidemic.

“Time is running out”. The envoy added that 7 million Yemenis are at risk of starvation unless the conflict ends, a quarter of Yemenis can not afford food at the local market, and half of the population lacks access to clean water and sanitation services, which increases the risk of the spread of infectious diseases.

The U.N. blamed the ongoing conflict for the problems facing Yemen. What is worse is the threat of starvation is driven and exacerbated by conflict.

The disease has already killed hundreds.

O’Brien said the civil war is responsible for the latest outbreak of cholera.

The relentless airstrikes have put more than half of all health facilities in Yemen in a state of complete or partial shutdown.

Speaking to the UN Security Council, Stephen O’Brien, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said the country’s citizens face a “triple threat” of “armed conflict, famine, and deadly disease that has already killed, injured, displaced or otherwise affected millions and it will spare no one if it continues unchecked”.

“People are dying because even basic medical treatment, that we would take for granted, is no longer available”, added O’Brien.

“I will not hide from this council that we are not close to a comprehensive agreement”, he said.

Cholera is affecting almost 90 percent of the country (19 out of 22 provinces).

Ahmed said he has also failed to get agreement on a deal to avert a military attack on the vital Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is the main entry point for the majority of the country’s fuel and humanitarian aid.

“I strongly urge that funding is provided in support of the humanitarian strategy and plan as it is the most effective, neutral and impartial way to reach those most in need”, proclaimed O’Brien.